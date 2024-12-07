Terrebonne Parish election results – November 7, 2024

According to the Louisiana Secretary of Sate Nancy Landry, the following results have been reported for the November 7, 2024 election in Terrebonne Parish:

Recreation District No. 5 — 11 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs .: YES 60% (130 ), NO 40% (86)

Fire Protection District No. 4-A — 17.87 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.: YES 57% (48), NO 43% (36)

The following results have been reported from the statewide election: