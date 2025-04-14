Terrebonne Parish Fine Arts Guild announces winners of the 62nd Annual Spring Art Show

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild has announced the winners of the 62nd Annual Spring Art Show, the premier art event in the Bayou Region of Louisiana. The exhibition is also now open to the public for art and culture lovers to enjoy.

This annual event is the the showpiece for local and regional talented artists to compete in a gallery setting in the tri-parish area. Over 150 pieces of art are on display, encompassing original paintings in oil, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media, collage, pastel, pen, charcoal, and pencil, as well as works in pottery, photography, and more.

“This is a fantastic show. We have lots of different styles and incredible artists hailing from right here in Terrebonne Parish and across the state,” said Janice McBride with the Terrebonne Fine Arts Gallery. “The variety and culture of the pieces is what makes the show so special. Whether people are coming from out of town or nearby, they are always in awe of the talent we have in our area.”

The 62nd Annual Spring Art Show will be open to the public to view until April 30, 2025 at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Gallery in Downtown Houma at 630 Belanger Street, Houma. The gallery is open from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Tuesday-Friday and 12:00 PM-4:00 PM on Saturdays.

The winners of the 62nd Annual Spring Arts Show is as follows:

BEST IN SHOW, “TRI COLOR AWARD” – “Winter Sunset” by Glinda Schafer

FERBER AWARD, “JUDGE’S CHOICE” – “Secrets” by Mary Beth Machenberg

MOST CREATIVE (Sponsor – Dr. Stephen Hellman)– “The Wagon” by Gregory Hayes

BRILLIANT USE OF COLOR (Sponsor – Michael Cobb) – “Bayou Skyscrapers” by David Ledet

LUMINOSITY (Sponsor – Michael Cobb) – “Jacksonville Sunrise” by Beth Drury

ABSTRACT (Sponsor – Givens Family) – “Sunburst Clouds” by Charlotte Opperman

SPIRIT OF ART (Sponsor – New Orleans Art Association) – “Maria” by Travis Moore

BEST USE OF FLORAL SUBJECT – “Vienna” by Geri Dugas

1st Place Awards

“Passing Storm” by Glinda Schafer

“Fisherman’s Dream” by Beth Drury

“Tranquil” by Geri Dugas

2nd Place Awards

“Oh Sunny Day!” by Katherine H. Daigle

“The Dream” by Anna Hebert

“Bygone” by Dawn Koetting

3rd Place Awards

“Tuscan Region Vineyard” by David Ledet

“A Weaver’s Dream” by Karen Kelly

“Allusive” by Betty Porche

BEST IN PHOTOGRAPHY – “Snowy Morning” by Abbie Bourgeois

HONORABLE MENTION

“Study #1” by Wanda McKenney

“Maestro St. Marie” by Regina Babin

“Church in a Cane Field” by Roberta Schexnayder

“Ranunculus” by Helen Valenti

“Blooming” by Farren Johnson

PASTEL AWARDS

“Isabella’s Happy Place” by Mary Beth Machenberg

“Still” by Dawn Koetting

INTRIGUING TEXTURE (Sponsor – Golden Paints (gift certificate) – “Harlequin Surprise” by Karen Kelly

OUTSTANDING USE OF LIGHT (Sponsor – M. Graham & Co. (paint) – “Light in the Woods” by Muriel Prejean

INTERESTING HUMAN PORTRAYAL (Sponsor – Blick Art (gift certificate) – Father (Eddie Champagne) by Regina Babin

LOUISIANA CULTURE (Sponsor – Holbein (gouche) – “Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop” by Lee Aucoin

BEST COMPOSITION (Sponsor – Holbein (colored pencils) – “Bayou Siesta” by Mary Beth Machenberg

HONORABLE MENTION PHOTOGRAPHY (Sponsor – Blick Art (gift certificate) – “GNO Bridge Lights” by Danny Verret

CREATURES GREAT & SMALL (Sponsor – Dixon Ticonderoga (watercolor paper) – “Pinky” Johnny Authement

USE OF EMOTION (Sponsor – Armadillo Arts & Crafts (watercolor supplies) – “Somebody’s Home” by Travis Moore

The Awards Ceremony honoring the winners will be held April 27, 2024 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at the gallery. The Terrebonne Arts Guild gives special thanks for the support of their judge, sponsors, the Bayou Regional Arts Council, and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.

For more updates about the show, please follow the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.