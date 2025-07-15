Terrebonne Parish issues Flood Watch, closes floodgates ahead of anticipated tropical disturbance

In anticipation of potential tropical development this week, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has issued a Flood Watch from Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

Crews are currently out cleaning drainage infrastructure in preparation for the weather event.

In addition to the Flood Watch, TPCG has announced the closure of the Grand Caillou Floodgate and Grand Bayou Floodgate this afternoon.

For questions and more information, please call (985) 868-8523 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.

Storm Coming? Time To Get A Plan

Now is the time to get a plan– A lack of awareness and preparation is common in all major hurricane disasters. Know your vulnerabilities and what steps you should take to help reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster.

Understand Warnings

Hurricane Watch: Conditions are possible in your area, usually within 36 hours.

Hurricane Warning: Conditions are expected in your area, usually within 24 hours.

Evacuation Tips

If advised to evacuate by authorities, do so promptly.

Create a family communications plan—designate a contact outside the storm area.

Pack emergency supplies: water, food, protective clothing, blankets, or sleeping bags.

Secure your home: unplug appliances, shut off electricity and water, and secure loose outdoor items.

Before the Storm

Monitor local news for updates.

Check and restock your emergency kit.

Fuel up your vehicle.

Board up windows and secure outdoor furniture.

Set refrigerators/freezers to the coldest settings.

Store safe drinking water.

Review your evacuation plan.

For a complete list of storm preparation guidelines, visit the LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness “Get a Game Plan” website at https://getagameplan.org/ and download the FEMA smartphone application to access important safety tips on what to do before, during, and after a hurricane.