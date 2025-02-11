Terrebonne Parish Library launches “Caught You Reading” campaign to promote the joy of reading

The Terrebonne Parish Library is excited to announce its new encouragement campaign, “Caught You Reading,” set to launch in 2025. This initiative aims to highlight the importance and enjoyment of reading by capturing candid moments of people immersed in books during their daily lives—whether at work, at home, on a bus, or anywhere they find a quiet moment to read. Keep an eye out—the library photographer might just catch you reading!

Reading is not only fundamental but also a source of fun and enrichment. It expands vocabulary, exercises the brain, improves concentration, fosters imagination, and provides relaxation for both the body and mind. For children, developing strong reading habits leads to better performance in school and lifelong learning benefits.

“With the removal of librarians in schools, children are at a disadvantage to learn to enjoy reading. A teacher teaches the skill of reading; a librarian and parent teach the joy of reading,” said Mary Cosper LeBoeuf, Director of the Terrebonne Parish Library.

As part of the campaign, the library will actively promote reading through its social media platforms, website at www.mytpl.org, and local billboards. In addition, the library offers weekly storytimes and engaging activities at all branches, designed to introduce children to the library environment and demonstrate that books and reading can be incredibly fun.

Community members are encouraged to subscribe to the library’s monthly newsletter via www.mytpl.org or pick up a copy at any library branch to stay updated on upcoming events and activities.