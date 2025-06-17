Terrebonne Parish Library partners with AARP to offer technology classes for older adults

Terrebonne Parish Library is proud to partner with Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP to offer a new series of free technology classes aimed at empowering older adults with digital skills. These weekly sessions are part of the Senior Planet program from AARP, a nationally recognized initiative that helps older adults harness the power of technology to enrich their lives.

Classes will take place each Wednesday in July at 10:00 a.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Designed with older adults in mind, these sessions will cover a wide range of topics—from selecting the right computer to using video chat, exploring artificial intelligence, and navigating smart TVs and streaming services.

“We’re excited to work with OATS and bring this incredible resource to our community,” said a representative from TPL. “Technology can open up a world of connection and convenience, and we want to help older adults feel confident and in control.”

Class Schedule:

How to Choose a New Computer – July 2, 2025

Learn the basics of shopping for a computer, from comparing brands and specs to understanding operating systems and exploring alternatives like tablets and Chromebooks.

Smartphones at a Glance – July 9, 2025

Get a clear overview of today’s most popular smartphones and the differences between Android and iOS operating systems.

AI All Around – July 16, 2025

Explore how artificial intelligence is becoming part of daily life, from smart searches to virtual meeting tools, and learn important privacy tips.

Streaming & Smart TVs – July 23, 2025

Discover how to “cut the cord” and access your favorite shows online with streaming services, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Video Chat – July 30, 2025

Connect with loved ones near and far by learning how to use popular, user-friendly video chat applications effectively.