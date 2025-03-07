Terrebonne Parish Library to revive Cajun traditions with Corn Husk Doll Workshop this March

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library South Branch is breathing new life into lost traditions this spring!

The local library branch is excited to announce their upcoming Corn Husk Dolls Workshop, which will teach a new generation how to make these uniquely Cajun masterpieces. Corn husk dolls were a particularly popular staple of “”Lagniappe on the Bayou,” a large, 3-day, volunteer-produced festival which ran from 1969-1994. Lagniappe on the Bayou brought thousands into one of the southernmost regions of Terrebonne Parish to enjoy authentic cajun food, drinks, crafts, and more.

“Corn husk dolls used to be really big on the bayou and at the Lagniappe Festival, and we are excited to bring the tradition back with our workshop,” said Carla Trosclair, Manager of the South Regional Branch. “We are really hoping to bring back lost traditions of the bayou with our workshops.”

Corn husk dolls created by Brunella Luke. Photos by Misty Leigh McElroy.

While the Corn Husk Doll Workshop is the first offered event, the South Regional Library is planning to announce more workshops in the coming weeks. They are currently seeking for teachers versed in Cajun traditions to teach their craft, so please call (985) 594-9771 if you are interested.

In partnership with the Corn Husk Doll Workshop, the local coffee truck the Blended Bean will be on site to launch a new speciality drink, the “Bayou Rouge Latte.” Get ready for a fun and festive day of preserving Cajun culture on March 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the South Regional Library. Anyone ages 15 and up can call (985) 594-9771 to register.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.