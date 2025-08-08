Terrebonne Parish mother convicted for attempted murder of 15-year-old daughter

Latonya Harris, who was accused of torturing her teenage daughter in 2024, has formally pled guilty on numerous charges.

This comes on the heels of a not guilty plea from Harris in June of 2024. Harris is now formally being charged with attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile and domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

According to the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office and reported by WDSU, Latonya Harris was sentenced to 30 years of hard labor without benefits of parole.

This case was reported by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in May of 2024. The 15-year-old girl was allegedly burned by her mother, raped and shot by her mother’s boyfriend, Terrence Washington. Soignet stated that after shooting the girl twice, the couple and the victim left for Texas with the teen and a 10-year-old girl child in the car, the sister of the victim. The crimes were discovered during a traffic-related investigation by the Baytown Police Department, in Texas.

Terrence Washington remains jailed at the Harris County Detention Center on charges connected to crimes in Texas without bond.

(The original story can be viewed here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/teen-burned-raped-and-shot-mother-and-boyfriend-arrested-sheriff-says/)