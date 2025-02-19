Terrebonne Parish opens overnight warming shelter amid cold weather

With temperatures dropping, Terrebonne Parish officials have announced the opening of an overnight warming shelter at Dumas Auditorium to provide relief from the cold. The shelter will operate on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 19, from 5 PM to Thursday, February 20, at 9 AM

Thursday, February 20, from 5 PM to Friday, February 21, at 9 AM

The shelter will not be open 24 hours, and those seeking refuge are encouraged to bring their own food, cots, and other essential items, as these will not be provided.

Officials urge residents in need to take advantage of this temporary shelter to stay warm and safe during the cold spell. Follow TPCG on social media for important updates.