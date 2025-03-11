Terrebonne Parish President addresses delays in Bourg Bridge Project, DOTD provides update

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron is working to address ongoing delays in the completion of the Company Canal Bridge, commonly known as the Bourg Bridge. Bergeron recently spoke with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to express his concerns regarding the setbacks and to explore ways to expedite the process.

According to DOTD representatives, electrical work remains the primary issue delaying the bridge’s completion. The department cited multiple factors contributing to the delays, including outdated or unavailable design components and insufficient details on original plan sheets, which prolonged the redrawing and approval process. Additionally, an additional change order is currently under review for increased costs associated with the project.

Despite these challenges, DOTD has provided a revised estimated completion date of mid-April. In the meantime, President Bergeron is working to arrange a meeting with DOTD officials to discuss possible solutions for accelerating progress. The parish government has assured residents that updates will continue to be provided as new information becomes available.

For now, drivers and residents in the Bourg area are encouraged to stay informed on the project’s progress through official parish updates.