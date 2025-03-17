Terrebonne Parish proclaims March 29, 2025 as “Twin Fest Day,” honoring 2nd annual celebration of twins and community

March 29, 2025 has officially been proclaimed “Twin Fest Day” in Terrebonne Parish, as the award-winning festival will return for their second year next weekend.

Spearheaded by Everybody’s Favorite Twins, Sherry and Cherry Wilmore, the 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana is slated to return on March 29, 2025, from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM at the Houma Courthouse Square. This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates twins, multiples, and the people who love them, all while while giving back to the community. Proceeds from the festival will support CHeriSH Times Two, Sherry and Cherry’s nonprofit organization which empowers vulnerable populations– such as children in foster care– through important life transitions. Read more about CHeriSH Times Two and their mission here.

In recognition of this upcoming event and its impact on the local community, the Terrebonne Parish Council officially proclaimed March 29, 2025 as Twin Fest Day in Terrebonne Parish and encourages all residents to participate in this day of unity, inclusivity, and celebration.

“Thank you to the Council and the Parish for this recognition,” said Cherry Wilmore. “I know many people see Cherry and Sherry as the faces, but we have an incredible team that we want to thank for their work. Come out, bring your family, bring your friends, and enjoy!”

The 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana will feature the following highlights, present by the festival sponsor Humana:

Twin Two-Two Secondline: Join in the lively Louisiana tradition with this spirited second line dance. Grab your parasols, second line towels, and show off your moves as we celebrate the vibrancy of our culture.

Join in the lively Louisiana tradition with this spirited second line dance. Grab your parasols, second line towels, and show off your moves as we celebrate the vibrancy of our culture. Live Music and Performances: Throughout the day, experience Louisiana’s music’s vibrant and diverse sounds, from gospel to brass to soul music. Stay to close the festival with Twin-Step Seconline

Throughout the day, experience Louisiana’s music’s vibrant and diverse sounds, from gospel to brass to soul music. Stay to close the festival with Twin-Step Seconline Twin & Multiple Competitions: From “Most Alike” to “Most Unique,” these contests showcase the special bonds between twins and multiples.

From “Most Alike” to “Most Unique,” these contests showcase the special bonds between twins and multiples. Vendor Village: Enjoy a taste of Louisiana with delicious food, unique crafts, and cultural treasures from local vendors.

Enjoy a taste of Louisiana with delicious food, unique crafts, and cultural treasures from local vendors. Family Activities: Interactive games, kid’s zone, photo opportunities, and hands-on activities for all ages ensure a fun-filled day for everyone.

Interactive games, kid’s zone, photo opportunities, and hands-on activities for all ages ensure a fun-filled day for everyone. Foster Care Panel: There will be a Foster Care Information Panel held at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne to help support local children in need.

For more information about Twin Fest Louisiana as the festival approaches, please visit their Facebook page. Read the official proclamation from the Terrebonne Parish Council below:

“WHEREAS, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government recognizes the extraordinary and unique bond shared by twins and multiples, as well as the joy, unity, and sense of belonging they bring to families and communities; and WHEREAS, multiple births account for approximately 3.3% of all live births in Louisiana, and twins specifically make up 98% of all multiple births, highlighting the significance of celebrating twins and multiples within our community; and

“WHEREAS, Twin Fest Louisiana is the first and only festival of its kind in the state of Louisiana, dedicated to celebrating twins, multiples, and the single-birth individuals who love and support them, fostering inclusivity and community engagement; and WHEREAS, the 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana will take place on March 29, 2025, at Houma Courthouse Square, providing a one-of-a-kind experience filled with entertainment, music, food, contests, and engaging activities that welcome participants of all ages; and

“WHEREAS, this festival is not only a celebration of twins and multiples but also honors the love, support, and lifelong bonds shared with their siblings, parents, and extended family members, recognizing the role of family in shaping the lives of twins and multiples; and WHEREAS, this festival serves as a celebration while also supporting CHeriSH Times Two, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable populations, particularly foster youth, through mentorship, transitional support, and community advocacy; and

“WHEREAS, Twin Fest Louisiana exemplifies the values of family, connection, and service, attracting attendees from across Louisiana to participate in an event that uplifts and empowers the community while promoting Terrebonne Parish as a place for inclusive and family-friendly celebrations.

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the day of March 29, 2025, be hereby proclaimed as: TWIN FEST LOUISIANA DAY IN TERREBONNE PARISH, and that all residents and visitors be encouraged to participate in this day of unity, inclusivity, and celebration.”