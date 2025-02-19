Terrebonne Parish releases important voter information for 2025 Spring Elections

The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters has announced important voter information for the upcoming spring elections.

The Municipal Primary Election will be held on March 29, 2025. This is a Parish-Wide Election.

Voter Registration Deadline – In Person or By Mail Registrations – February 26, 2025

Voter Registration Deadline – Online @ geauxvote.com – March 8, 2025

Early Voting (@ ROV Office Government Towers) Hours 8:30AM-6:00PM Saturday, March 15 – Saturday, March 22, 2025 (Closed on Sunday)

Election Day Hours (Polls open/close) – 7:00AM-8:00PM

The General Election will be held on May 3, 2025. This is a By-District Election (not parish wide)

Voter Registration Deadline – In Person or By Mail Registrations – April 2, 2025

Voter Registration Deadline – Online @ geauxvote.com – April 12, 2025

Early Voting (@ ROV Office Government Towers) Hours 8:30AM-6:00PM Saturday, April 19 – Saturday, April 26, 2025 (Closed Sunday )

Election Day Hours (Polls open/close) – 7:00AM-8:00PM

FURTHER HELPFUL INFORMATION

SAMPLE BALLOTS – You can view sample ballots online three weeks in advance at www.geauxvote.com or on your smart device on the GEAUX VOTE app. The Registrar of Voters will have sample ballots posted for viewing as well.

CURRENT REGISTRATION STATUS – Get the GEAUX VOTE app for your smart device and you will have your CURRENT REGISTRATION information and polling location in the palm of your hand– or come to the Registrar of Voters office to verify your status. Any change to your registration MUST be done by the registration deadlines above.

INDENTIFICATION – Upon entering to vote, voters should be fully prepared to vote and ready to provide picture identification, such as a valid driver’s license.

MAIL BALLOT REQUESTS – There are many reasons that a voter may qualify for a mail ballot. You can view these online atwww.geauxvote.com. Do you qualify for a ballot by mail? Check online at www.sos.la.gov to see if you qualify.

Questions? Call (985) 873-6533.