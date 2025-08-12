Terrebonne Parish releases key voting information for Fall 2025 Elections

The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters has released official information regarding this year’s fall elections.

October 11, 2025 Open Primary Election

Parish-Wide Election

Voter Registration Deadline – In Person or By Mail Registrations

Voter Registration Deadline – Online @ geauxvote.com 9/20/2025

Early Voting (@ ROV Office Government Towers) – 8:30 AM-6:00 PM, September 27 – October 4 (Closed on Sunday)

Election Day Hours (Polls open/close) – 7:00 AM-8:00 PM

November 15, 2025 Municipal General Election

By-District Election (not parishwide)

Voter Registration Deadline – In Person or By Mail Registrations

Voter Registration Deadline – Online @ geauxvote.com 10/25/2025

Early Voting (@ ROV Office Government Towers) – 8:30 AM-6:00 PM, November 1– November 8 (Closed Sunday)

Election Day Hours (Polls open/close) – 7:00 AM-8:00 PM

*The deadline is 9/22/2025 to add more props to this election.

Other Helpful Information

SAMPLE BALLOTS: You can view sample ballots online at www.geauxvote.com or on your smart device on the GEAUX VOTE app when they become available. The Registrar of Voters will have sample ballots posted for viewing as well.

CURRENT REGISTRATION STATUS: Get the GEAUX VOTE app for your smart device and you will have your CURRENT REGISTRATION information and polling location in the palm of your hand or come to the Registrar of Voters office to verify your status. Any change to your registration MUST be done by the registration deadlines above.

IMPORTANT: Upon entering to vote, voters should be fully prepared to vote and ready to provide picture identification.

MAIL BALLOT REQUESTS: There are many reasons that a voter may qualify for a mail ballot. You can view these online at www.geauxvote.com.

Notes from the Registrar:

Do you qualify for a ballot by mail? Check online at www.sos.la.gov to see if you qualify. Questions? Call (985) 873-6533.