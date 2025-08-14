Terrebonne Parish removes 14 derelict vessels from Bayou Grand Caillou in $1M marine cleanup effort

Following the launch of their $1 million Marine Debris Removal Project, Terrebonne Parish crews have now successfully removed 14 derelict vessels from Bayou Grand Caillou.

This new project is dedicated to addressing navigational and environmental hazards caused by derelict vessels in local waterways. These abandoned and sunken vessels are a hazard to navigation, damage the natural habitat, and can leak oil or other toxic substances.

After prioritizing areas with the highest concentration of abandoned boats during Phase 1 of the project, TPCG has reported that 14 vessels have been removed, 4 vessels are scheduled to be removed, and 15 owners are currently working with TPCG to repair or remove their own vessels along an 8-mile-stretch of Bayou Grand Caillou.

Photos provided by TPCG.

A comprehensive survey conducted in 2024 utilized advanced technologies to conduct a thorough assessment of four parish waterways: Bayous Terrebonne, Grand Caillou, Petit Caillou, and Dularge. The survey provided an accurate target list of 232 vessels to be removed and included essential details for each target, such as GPS location, vessel description, and dimensions.

The Parish has allocated $1 million for the Marine Debris Removal Project, and recently announced more grant funding has been provided to pursue this project across the other listed waterways.

TPCG urges vessel owners to come forward to claim ownership of any of the targeted vessels. As per Chapter 14 of the Terrebonne Parish Code, derelict vessels are considered nuisances, and owners are required to remove them within 30 days of the official notice publication.

Photo provided by TPCG.

For more information or to report ownership of a vessel slated for removal please contact TPCG’s Nuisance Abatement Division at (985) 873-6563.

Written in partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.