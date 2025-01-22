Terrebonne Parish residents urged to conserve water usage

Terrebonne Waterworks District warns of low pressure, leaks amid thawing weatherJanuary 22, 2025
The Terrebonne Waterworks District is requesting all residents to conserve water usage until further notice due to low pressure within the water distribution system. Postpone running washing machines and dishwasher and other water consumption activities if possible to allow the water system to restore pressure. Homeowners with water leaks should shut off your water at the shut off valve until repairs can be made.