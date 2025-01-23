Terrebonne Parish roads reopen, Sheriff urges caution on bridges and overpasses

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that road crews are working diligently to clear all of the roadways of our parish, as most businesses are preparing to reopen today for normal business.

Most roadways in the parish are open for traffic, however the bridges and over passes remain a concern due to cold conditions. Sheriff Soignet urges motorists to be extremely cautious as we begin to get back to normal, especially when driving on elevated roadways.

Be patient, be vigilant, but most importantly, be grateful for all of the blessings bestowed upon us.