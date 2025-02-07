Terrebonne Parish School District announces 2024-25 Honor Bands

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish School District band students who were recently honored as members of the 2024-25 Terrebonne Parish Honor Bands.

 

These students will showcase their talents at concerts coming this month later this spring. The concerts will be held in the H. L. Bourgeois Auditorium:

  • All-Youth Honor Band on February 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM
  • Junior High/High School Honor Bands on May 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM.

 


Congratulations to the following students that were honored as a part of the Honor Band:

ALL YOUTH HONOR BAND


JUNIOR HONOR BAND


 

SENIOR HONOR BAND


For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.

