Terrebonne Parish School District announces dates for 2024 Holiday Concerts

Christmas concert season is here! Whether you’re a friend or family, here are all the Terrebonne Parish School District Christmas Concerts coming this December. Don’t miss this chance to see these talented young artists perform these holiday tunes!

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook Page.

December 4, 2024

Montegut Middle School 5th Grade Band at 6:00 PM in MMS Cafeteria

December 5, 2024

Montegut Middle 6th and 7th/8th Grade Band at 6:00 PM in MMS Cafeteria

December 9, 2024

Caldwell Middle Band at 6:00 PM in HLB Auditorium

December 10, 2024

HL Bourgeois High and Evergreen Junior High Choirs at 6:30 PM in HLB Auditorium

South Terrebonne High, Montegut Middle, and Lacache Middle Choirs at 6:00 PM at MMS

December 11, 2024

Ellender Memorial High Band and Choir at 6:30 PM in East Houma Gym

Broadmoor and Oakshire Elementary Bands at 6:30 PM in HLB Auditorium

December 12, 2024

Evergreen Junior High Band at 7:00 PM in HLB Auditorium

Houma Junior High Bands at 6:30 PM in THS Auditorium

December 13, 2024

South Terrebonne High Band at 6:00 PM in STHS Gym

December 17, 2024

HL Bourgeois High Jazz Bands at 6:00 PM in HLB Auditorium

Terrebonne High and Houma Junior High Choirs at 6:30 PM in THS Auditorium

Grand Caillou Middle Band and Choir at 6:00 PM in GCMS Cafetorium

Southdown Band at 6:30 PM in Southdown Gym

December 18, 2024

Dularge Band at 6:00 PM in Dularge Cafeteria

December 19, 2024

HL Bourgeois High Concert and Symphonic Bands at 6:00 PM in HLB Auditorium

Terrebonne High Bands at 6:30 PM in THS Auditorium

Oaklawn Middle Bands and Choir at 6:00 PM in OMS Cafetorium

December 20, 2024