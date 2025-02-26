Terrebonne Parish School District announces the 2025 District Support Employees of the Year

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to announce their 2025 District Support Employees of the Year, recognizing all the hard work they do to promote learning and wellbeing in our parish.

The Louisiana Department of Education, and the Terrebonne Parish School District, recognize that educators are valued professionals and that students, educators, schools, school systems, and staff are invaluable to our communities and state. With that, these organizations are committed to acknowledging, honoring, and spotlighting these education stakeholders for exemplifying Louisiana’s education profession and for their commitment to success.

School support staff members are typically those who support the wellbeing of students outside of the classroom, including guidance counselors, school resource officers, nurses, social workers, special education aides, and more. These staff members play critical roles in helping students acquire the resources they need to achieve academically.

The 2025 Terrebonne Parish School District Support Staff if the Year are as follows:

Peggy Matherne – Southdown Elementary School

Ashley Taylor – Montegut Middle School

Rachel Pellegrin – South Terrebonne High School

Congratulations to the three local leaders for their achievements! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.