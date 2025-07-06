Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office raises over $7,000 for Special Olympics at Tip-A-Cop Event

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are raising money for a good cause.

Last week, volunteers from the local law enforcement organizations partnered with Texas Roadhouse and C’est Bon in Houma to assist with raising funds for Special Olympics Louisiana during the Tip-A-Cop Event.

Photos provided by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“With the assistance of the Houma Police Department, Sheriff Tim Soignet brought the act of service to a 2nd restaurant on the same night, C’est Bon on the East Side of Houma,” said the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Through hard work and a lot of hungry residents, we managed to raise over $7,000 in proceeds for the Special Olympics.”

These funds will be a huge help to the organization by assisting with specific needs that will cover uniforms, training for the athletes, as well as aid in other expenses.

“Be sure and come out and support this great cause next year, which continues to grow each and every year,” continued the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to the fine folks of Terrebonne Parish, y’all are the best.”

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.