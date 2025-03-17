Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office releases 2025 Mardi Gras Crime Stats: Over 70 arrests and significant drug seizures

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced official crime statistics from the 2025 Mardi Gras season.

“In a nutshell, Mardi Gras was a huge success this year,” said 1st Lieutenant Blake Tabor. “There are things we’d like to improve on moving forward, but we know that dealing Mardi Gras is a learning curve– we see how it affects the community and move towards more improved tactics. Overall, we are proud of our safety protocols and how they held up.”

The following Mardi Gras crime statistics were provided by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

ARRESTS

Felony Drug Related Arrests – 22

Felony Drug and Weapons Related Arrests – 6

Resisting Arrest/Battery of a Police Officer Related Disturbances – 6

Misdemeanor Summons Issued – 40

EVIDENCE RECOVERED

Distribution amounts of prescription/non-prescription-based pills

Over 43 grams of methamphetamines

4 grams of cocaine

Almost 9 grams of heroin

Close to 49 pounds of marijuana

4 weapons

“Mardi Gras always brings a spike of crime with the partying lifestyle, it’s something we have dealt with for years,” continued Lieutenant Tabor. “Our goal is to educate the public and make sure we are taking care to provide a safe, stable environment for people to enjoy and have fun.”

The mission of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is to “prevent crime and maintain order while affording dignity and respect to all individuals; to protect lives and property while safeguarding constitutional guarantees, committed to the delivery of police and detention services in the most efficient, fairest responsive and ethical manner possible to impartially enforce all laws ordinances, while enhancing the quality of life for all citizens through new and innovative approaches to problem solving and crime prevention, with a sensitivity to the priorities and needs of the people; and to promote professionalism and pride among the employees of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

For more information about the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, please visit their Facebook or website.