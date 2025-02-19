Terrebonne Parish students shine at 48th Annual Science and Engineering Fair

The Terrebonne Parish School District recently showcased the bright minds of its students at the 48th annual Science and Engineering Fair, held on February 12 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Young scientists from across the district showcased their curiosity, innovation, and problem-solving skills through a variety of impressive projects.

Rising above the competition, the following students earned top honors in their respective divisions:

Junior Division:

Grand Prize: Noah Rieucau Norman, Houma Junior High (Erica Carter) – “The Floating Invasion”

Runner-Up: Reece Cook, Evergreen Jr. High (Sarah Jimenez) – “Help! There’s an Earthquake”

Senior Division:

Grand Prize Overall: Noah Naquin, South Terrebonne High School (Julie Brauninger) – “RF: Life or Death?”

Runner-Up: Ava Porche, Terrebonne High School (Rayemona Boyd) – “How Germy Is It?”

Adding to the excitement, Noah Naquin and Ava Porche will advance to the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair in Columbus, Ohio, this May, where they will represent Terrebonne Parish on a national stage.

Congratulations to all participants for their hard work, creativity, and dedication to scientific discovery!