Terrebonne Parish to open warming shelter ahead of extreme cold weather

In preparation for an anticipated cold weather event, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) will open a warming shelter at the West Houma Gym, located at 800 Williams Avenue. The shelter will be available starting Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 5 p.m., and will remain open through Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The exact time of closure will be determined based on weather conditions.

Officials are advising residents to exercise caution as hazardous road conditions are expected, and transportation to the shelter may not be available. Guests planning to stay at the shelter should come prepared for the duration of the extreme weather event by bringing essential items such as food, snacks, medication, personal hygiene products, and other necessities to last three days.

The shelter aims to provide a safe and warm environment for those in need during this cold weather emergency. For more updates on weather conditions and shelter availability, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official Terrebonne Parish communication channels.