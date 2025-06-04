Terrebonne Parish Waterworks to Switch Disinfectant Starting June 5

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks has announced a temporary change in disinfectant coming this week.

On June 5, 2025, the District will change from their primary disinfectant chloramines, which are a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, to free chlorine, as prescribed by the Safe Water Drinking Act of the Federal EPA and in accordance with The Louisiana Department of Health’s approved Nitrification Plan on file.

“Free chlorine has done its job in the past and we feel confident that this change will only enhance the safety of your drinking water,” said Michael Sorbet, General Manager. “Your water will continue to be monitored as always to ensure its safety and quality.”

Residents are advised that they may notice a more prevalent smell of chlorine due to this change. The water will remain safe for human consumption.

For a more detailed explanation of free chlorine in the drinking water, please visit www.tpcw.org or www.la.gov.org.

For up-to-date news concerning Terrebonne Parish’s drinking water, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks on Facebook.