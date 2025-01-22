Terrebonne Waterworks District warns of low pressure, leaks amid thawing weather

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 has reported ongoing challenges across its water system, citing low pressure and leaks as temperatures rise and frozen pipes begin to thaw.

The district’s SCADA system, which monitors water infrastructure, has identified a few main line breaks but indicates additional leaks throughout the network. These widespread issues are likely linked to thawing pipes that are revealing damage sustained during recent freezing weather.

Homeowners are urged to check their properties for leaks and, if detected, turn off water at the shut-off valve until repairs can be made.

To aid recovery, water service to certain areas has been temporarily shut off, and crews are set to begin searching for main line leaks starting tomorrow.

Unfortunately, many customers are expected to experience little to no water pressure overnight. The district is working diligently to resolve these issues and restore full service as quickly as possible.

For updates and assistance, customers are encouraged to contact Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1.