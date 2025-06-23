Young scientists shine at Terrebonne’s 2025 Girls Who Code Camp

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence’s local 2025 Girls Who Code Camp ended with a bang last week.

The local camp, presented by Chevron, is a one-week technology camp for 30 girls entering grades 5-9th in Terrebonne Parish. All 30 campers attend the in-person camp for free and have the opportunity to develop computer science skills as well as meet leaders in the tech industry. Girls Who Code is a national organization focused on helping girls learn the skills necessary to break into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

“The girls created a “Banana-Bot”, a Bus along with a PSA, SpongeBob made an appearance, and many songs were played on pianos and drums– all coded and created by the girls,” said TFAE. “We are very proud of the hard work and dedication all 30 of our Girls Who Code showcased throughout the week.”

Photos provided by TFAE.

The Top Camper and the Most Improved Camper who earned laptops to bring home.

TFAE wishes to thank their partners, Chevron, T. Baker Smith Synergy Bank Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe Chick-fil-A Houma Fletcher Technical Community College and Terrebonne Parish School District for continuing to support Girls Who Code and making it free for all 30 of their very special campers.

For more information about the Girls Who Code Camp, please visit TFAE on Facebook.