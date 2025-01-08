The 2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti returns this weekend to Houma– here’s what to know

By Tara Morvant

Grab those forks and get ready for some weenie spaghetti!

The city of Houma is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Weenie Spaghetti Festival, slated for Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM at the Houma Courthouse Square in Downtown.

Hosted by Luminate Houma and a combined effort by Flood The Love, and Spilt Liquor Productions, this unique culinary event–which perfectly embodies the playful spirit and creative flair of our community–promises to bring together food enthusiasts from all corners for a day of fun, flavor and friendly competition.

Photos provided by Explore Houma.

“Combining the whimsy of weenies with the classic comfort of spaghetti makes this unique event a celebration of creativity,” stated Sondra Corbitt, Explore Houma President/CEO. “We love to see the community band together to bring fun and exciting events like this cook off to our area. It’s what makes Terrebonne Parish such a special place to live and visit.”

The Weenie Spaghetti Festival will feature live music by Nonc Nu & Da WIld Matous and The Kerry Thibodaux Band, with activities for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families and foodies alike. For $10 per person, you gain access to the Weenie Spaghetti Cook Off and the Bloody Mary Contest (must be 21 years of age or older). All proceeds will benefit Flood The Love and Luminate Houma.

Everyone is invited to come out for this one-of-a-kind culinary adventure and experience a taste of Houma unlike any other! For more information on event registration, rules and schedules, please send a message on the Weenie Spaghetti Cook Off Festival Facebook page.