The Buttery Crumb officially opens new location on West Park Avenue

The Buttery Crumb, a popular and innovative Houma breakfast spot, has officially opened their new location.

The Buttery Crumb opened their doors to the public in October of 2024 at 605 Barrow Street, but as of July 21, 2025, is now located solely at 6285 West Park Avenue.

“It was definitely time to move to a bigger location– we now have more parking, seating, and a larger kitchen to work in,” said Owner and Founder Erica Duthu. “Even though we are sad to leave downtown, we are excited to see what central Houma has to offer.”

Photos provided by the Buttery Crumb.

The Buttery Crumb will still provide their fan-favorite menu, including craft buttery biscuits, chicken/beef biscuit sandwiches, “bonuts” (flash-fried biscuits, or “biscuit donuts”), cinnamon rolls, cold pressed juice, fresh squeezed lemonade, coffee, and much more.

The Buttery Crumb will also stick to their regular operating hours of weekdays 7:00 AM-2:00 PM, Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:30 PM, and Wednesday/Sundays closed.

For more information about The Buttery Crumb and their full menu, please visit their Facebook page.