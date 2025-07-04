The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana announces over $795,000 in endowment distributions in 2025

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is excited to announce the 2025 annual distribution of funds from endowments established to support the long-term vitality of their church parishes, Catholic schools, and diocesan ministries. Now in their 11th year of service, these annual distributions reflect the deep generosity and commitment of donors who have invested in the future of the faith.

Under the guidance of Bishop-Elect Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and the Catholic Foundation’s Board of Directors, more than $795,000 in earnings from endowments will be distributed across a range of ministries. These funds represent the lasting legacy of donors who have entrusted the Foundation to steward their gifts with integrity and purpose, while honoring their specific intentions.

“This year’s endowment distributions are a clear reminder of how powerful generosity can be when it’s focused on mission,” said Amy Ponson, CEO of the Catholic Foundation. “Every gift entrusted to us is not just a donation—it’s a commitment to the future. Thanks to our donors, we are able to provide long-term, sustainable support to the ministries that serve our community with love, compassion, and faith. We are humbled by the trust placed in us and remain committed to honoring our donors’ wishes-today and for generations to come.”

Endowment distributions support a wide variety of causes across the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. Ministries and organizations receiving funds in 2025 include:

Seminarian Education – $269,065.82

Catholic Charities – $110,704.89

St. Lucy Child Development Center – $74,056.85

E.D. White – $41,174.37

Priest Retirement – $20,379.59

Vandebilt Catholic High School – $18,168.12

St. Thomas Aquinas-Alfred Delahaye – $21,148.84

Holy Rosary School – $27,483.99

Holy Rosary Catholic Church – $25,742.83

Works of St. Vincent – $13,001.71

Good Samaritan Food Bank – $12,586.85

Assisi Bridge House – $12,150.80

V Foundation – $12,259.48

CFSL General Fund – $6,444.08

St. Augustine Grant – $4,491.31

Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church – $4,085.08

St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic School – $4,860.05

Caillouet Grants – $3,740.13

Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church- $1,468.22

Roman Robichaux Virtue Award Scholarship – $1,455.69

Nell Talbot Scholarship – $1,415.08

These distributions directly reflect donor-directed intent and will be used to uplift ministries throughout our diocese in the spirit of faithful stewardship and long-term sustainability.

The Catholic Foundation remains committed to growing and managing these endowments so they can continue serving the faithful, supporting ministries, and advancing the mission of the Church throughout South Louisiana.

To learn more about how you can create an endowment in support of your parish, school, or favorite ministry, please contact the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana at (985) 850-3116 or email Amy Ponson at aponson@htdiocese.org.