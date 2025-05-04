The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana Launches the Maximilian Kolbe Society: A new men’s fellowship supporting seminarians

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is proud to announce the launch of the Maximilian Kolbe Society, a new initiative dedicated to building a community of Catholic lay men committed to growing in faith and supporting the future priests of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Named in honor of St. Maximilian Kolbe, a saint known for his heroic faith and sacrificial love, the Society aims to unite men who are eager to deepen their spiritual lives while actively empowering seminarians through spiritual, fraternal, and financial support. The group will closely accompany those men in formation during their propaedeutic year at St. Joseph the Worker Seminarian House of Formation, providing encouragement and resources essential to their journey toward priesthood.

“The Maximilian Kolbe Society is more than just a men’s group,” said Amy Ponson, CEO. “It’s a movement of faith-filled men who are answering the call to serve — by praying for, walking with, and uplifting our future priests while strengthening one another through a shared commitment to discipleship. Through prayer, study, and service, members of the Society will foster personal spiritual growth, build lasting brotherhood, and cultivate a legacy of faith that will benefit the local Church for generations to come.”

As members, our men will connect with monthly spiritual formational resources, gather together for mass quarterly, and grow in faith together. The Society offers multiple membership levels, each providing unique opportunities for spiritual development and engagement. 100% of our members’ gifts through the Catholic Foundation will directly support seminarians within the St. Joseph the Worker Seminarian House of Formation.

The Society will officially celebrate its launch with a special Mass on August 16, 2025, at 5:45 PM at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, followed by a reception — all are invited to attend and learn more about this exciting new initiative.

The Catholic Foundation invites all Catholic men within the Diocese to become members of the Maximilian Kolbe Society and join in this mission of faith, fellowship, and formation.

To learn more about the Maximilian Kolbe Society or to become a member, please visit www.kolbesociety.org, or reach out to Amy Ponson, CEO at 985-850-3116 or aponson@htdiocese.org.