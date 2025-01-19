The Diocese of Houma Thibodaux announces school closures and schedule updates

Register now for the 76th Annual Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and FishtivalJanuary 19, 2025
The Very Reverend Simon Peter Engurait, Diocesan Administrator, along with Diocesan Leadership, has announced the following closures related to the impending winter weather expected across the region this week:
- All Diocesan offices, including the Pastoral Center, Catholic Charities, and all Catholic schools, will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2025, as planned for the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- All offices and schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, due to freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions expected throughout the region. As a result, they will transition to an at-home, asynchronous learning posture. Teachers have assigned lessons to be completed at home. As we assess weather conditions on Tuesday, we will determine how to proceed on Wednesday.
- Decisions regarding Wednesday for Diocesan staff will be made as forecasts develop for the remainder of the week, and updates will be communicated as soon as possible.
- The Memorial Mass for Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, scheduled for 3 p.m. today at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, will proceed as planned.
Diocesan Pastoral Center | 2779 Highway 311 | PO Box 505, Schriever, LA 70395
htdiocese.org | info@htdiocese.org | (985) 868-7720