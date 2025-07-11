The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces Supply Drive in support of Texas flooding victims

In addition to second collections at local church parishes, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has announced a one-day supplies drive to support those affected by the recent flooding in Texas.

Around 150 people are currently missing in Kerr County, Texas, after the Guadalupe River experienced devastatingly high water levels. The floods washed away homes, businesses, and more, leaving thousands in distress.

This item-specific drive hosted by Catholic Charities will deliver important supplies to those in need in Texas. There will be four drop-off locations offered on July 16, 2025.

ITEMS NEEDED

Large black trash bags

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Diapers (sizes 3-pull ups)

Cleaning supplies (all purpose, mops, brooms, moldicide)

$25 VISA gift cards

DROP- OFF LOCATIONS (July 16, 2025)

2nd Harvest Warehouse Lot – 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thibodaux Good Samaritan Food Bank – 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Raceland Good Samaritan Food Bank – 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

Catholic Community Center Galliano – 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

For more information about the Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, please visit their website.