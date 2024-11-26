The Feed Store opens new Food Truck Court, walking distance from downtown Houma

The Feed Store, a 115-year-old structure nestled in the heart of Houma, is excited to announce the opening of their new Food Truck Court– walking distance from downtown.

The Feed Store owner Stephanie Thompson announced in April 2024 that the historic space was slated to re-open this year, serving as a multi-use covered space for a host of community events– including, but not limited to, frequent farmer’s markets, craft shows, live music, private parties, and a home for rotating food trucks. Now, in a limestone parking lot across from the Feed Store building, some of Houma’s favorite food trucks are available for everyone to enjoy!

“We posted on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in a food truck court in Houma, and the response was overwhelming. We have already had several trucks reserve and come out just in the last few weeks, including Fat Boy Phillies, Runneth Over, and more,” said Thompson. “This is a great spot for food trucks who haven’t had access to a spot close to downtown Houma, and a perfect opportunity for people strolling downtown to come get a quick and easy meal from their favorite food truck.”

Photos provided by the Feed Store.

The Food Truck Court is open all hours, with each food truck able to make their own hours of operation once reserving. This element of the Feed Store has become especially important in recent days, as the Terrebonne Parish Council recently rejected an ordinance to allow food trucks directly in the historic downtown Houma limits.

“I’m hoping this will bring even more dining options to downtown Houma,” continued Thompson. “We are very excited, proud, and happy to bring something new so close to what downtown already has to offer.”

For more information, and to stay up-to-date with which food trucks will be available and when, please visit the Feed Store on Facebook.