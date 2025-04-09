The Fight to Protect Coastal Louisiana: 87,000 feet of marsh terraces planted as Living Shoreline Project is completed

Restore or Retreat, Ducks Unlimited, and MANG are excited to announce the completion of their Port Fourchon Terracing and Living Shoreline Project in southern Lafourche Parish, which resulted in 87,000 feet of new marsh terraces and 4,000 feet of living shoreline.

This invaluable project will improve fish and wildlife habitats, as well as protecting wetlands and critical infrastructure surrounding Port Fourchon against the rising coast.

“With clear skies and winds blowing, teams of volunteers representing numerous industry partners came together to plant black mangroves and smoothcord grass,” reads a statement from Restore or Retreat. “Volunteers planted a total of 7,000 locally-sourced plants, which will work to stabilize the sediment and support erosion control while also enhancing habitats and the resilience of the ecosystem.”

All photos provided by Restore or Retreat.

This project is currently visible on the southern side of Highway 1 headed towards Grand Isle. Phase One of the planting took place in December of 2024, and Phase Two was completed this past week in April of 2025.

“I want to express a heartfelt thank you to Ducks Unlimited and MANG for being there as a sounding board for the many obstacles faced during the project,” said Polly Glover, Project Manager for Restore or Retreat. “This project, even with all of the weather-related challenges, became something special for Louisiana– and I am proud to have had the opportunity to organize and execute the project. Lastly, thank you to my partner in all things coastal, Dr. Joseph Orgeron, who stood by my side to work for the betterment of our wetlands. Together with our partners we are restoring our coast for future generations.”

“Our work at Port Fourchon is a great example of how coastal projects can serve a dual purpose of providing fish and wildlife habitat and protecting infrastructure,” said Cassidy Lejeune with Ducks Unlimited. “We are very pleased to work with a large team of NGOs, state agencies, companies, foundations, local governments, and federal programs to deliver this work. It has been a great team effort.”

“Restoring Louisiana brought volunteers and local partners together to rebuild critical wetlands, proving community makes a difference. With boots on the ground and hands in the mud, we planted hope for a more resilient future,” said Keith Rossin with MANG. “The health of Louisiana’s coastlines natters to my home state of Florida and the whole Gulf– protecting one protects all.”

“Coastal Restoration efforts such as those done by Restore or Retreat by planting Mangroves on those terraces outside of Fourchon are a key item to help build road infrastructure and restore critical habitat for the long term resiliency of the region,” said Representative Joseph Orgeron, Ph.D.

Restore or Retreat wishes to thank the public for their continued support of the collective efforts to restore and protect our wetlands for future generations.

This project was made possible through the Ducks Unlimited/ConocoPhillips Louisiana partnership with support and collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Edward Wisner Trust, Lafourche Parish Government, Greater Lafourche Port Commission, LA Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), Chevron, Shell, Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), US Fish and Wildlife Service, LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries – LA Outdoors Forever, James M. Cox Foundation, and other Gulf Coast Initiative sponsors. Also with additional support from Florida based clothing company MANGgear.

For more information, please reach out to Polly Glover (Restore or Retreat Project Coordinator) at polly.glover@nicholls.edu or Joseph Orgeron (Restore or Retreat Executive Director) at joseph.orgeron@nicholls.edu.