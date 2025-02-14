The Louisiana King Cake Festival: What to know before you go

LDWF requests angler feedback on questionnaireFebruary 13, 2025
The beloved Louisiana King Cake Festival is making a highly-anticipated return to Thibodaux tomorrow morning.
Formerly known as the Bayou King Cake Festival, The Louisiana King Cake Festival is an event in support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and teachers, and is hosted by The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). LEF was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education.
Photos provided by the Louisiana King Cake Festival.
Whether you’re coming from right down the street or traveling from a different state, Mardi Gras lovers are invited to come taste delicious king cakes from local bakeries and vendors, watch a children’s parade, enjoy live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and Watersedge Band, and toast the start of Mardi Gras with Thibodaux Mardi Gras Krewe Royalty. There’s something for everyone at this festival!
The Louisiana King Cake Festival will take place on February 15, 2025 in downtown Thibodaux from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM. Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the day:
FESTIVAL RULES & INFO
- RAIN OR SHINE – NO REFUNDS! If you can’t attend, we appreciate your support of the Lafourche Education Foundation!
- CASH ONLY – ATMs will be available on-site.
- Three Festival Entrances:
- Umbrella Gate – Hwy 1 near St. Philip
- Horn Gate – Hwy 1 near Patriot
- King Cake Gate – 2nd St. near Patriot
- Three entry’s at each gate
- I need to purchase my ticket – buy your ticket at the gate $15
- I need my bracelet, I bought my ticket earlier – pick up your pre-purchased ticket
- I have my bracelet, general admission or VIP- skip the lines and walk straight in
TICKET INFO
- To purchase tickets for the event, please click here.
- General Admission – $10 Entry to the festival, 5 King Cake tastings + 1 voting token, Additional tastings & tokens available for purchase
- Kids Admission (Ages 3-11) – $5 (Kids 0-2 FREE), 5 King Cake tastings + 1 voting token
- VIP Admission – $100, Quick entry + access to the VIP Area (covered seating, air-conditioned restrooms, & food), 3 Complimentary Specialty Drinks, 5 King Cake tastings + 1 voting token, $25 from each VIP Ticket supports Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
- Day-of Tickets: $15 at the gate
TICKET PICKUP OPTIONS
- Pre-Purchased Online? Pick up your tickets here:
- Galliano Elementary School – Feb. 13-14 | 2:00-6:00 PM
- Louisiana Cajun Bayou Office (Raceland) – Feb. 12-14 | 2:00-6:00 PM
- Lafourche Parish School District (Thibodaux) – Feb. 12-14 | 2:00-6:00 PM
- Missed ticket pickup? No worries! Pre-bought tickets can also be picked up at the festival gates.
Want to buy tickets in person? Available at:
- Thibodaux: Betty Birdsall Jewelry, Billelo’s, Dear, Johnny’s Men Shop, Lynn’s Furniture, LUCO Boutique, Rose, Southern Magnolia
- Houma: Lynn’s Furniture, Paisley Park
- Central Lafourche: Cajun Twist, Cherry Lane Boutique
- Cut Off: Cajun Pecan House, Melaco Sisters
PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES
- Recommended Parking: Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium (310 North Canal Blvd, Thibodaux) – FREE!
FREE Shuttles run between the auditorium and the festival entrance at Canal Blvd. & W 4th Street.
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
- 10:00 AM – Krewe of King Cake Children’s Parade
- 11:00 AM – Festival Gates Open!
- 11:15 AM – Official Krewe Toast & Blessing
- 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM – Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous
- 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Watersedge Band
- 4:00 PM – King Cake Winner Announcement
- 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM – After Party at Big Mike’s BBQ!
CHECK-IN INFO
- Parade Check-In: 9:30 AM at Bayou Region Incubator (203 W 2nd St, Thibodaux, LA)
- Parade starts at 10:00 AM. Get festival wristbands at check-in!
- Volunteer Check-In: Across from Lorio Foundation (507 W 3rd St, Thibodaux, LA). Volunteers will receive an email with details!
- King Cake Vendors:
- Check-in begins at 7:00 AM at the Umbrella Gate (Hwy 1 near St. Philip St.)
- All vehicles must be removed from festival grounds by 9:00 AM!
- Judging begins at 10:00 AM.
For more information on the festival as it becomes available, please visit the Louisiana King Cake Festival on Facebook.