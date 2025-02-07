The National EMS Academy offers next EMT class, available in Thibodaux

The National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies, and South Louisiana Community College are offering EMT classes across all Louisiana campuses to aid in workforce development. Registration is open now.

The class will begin on March 17, 2025, with orientation held on March 4-5. The class is 12 weeks long and ends in late May.

National EMS Academy has campuses in:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Covington

Lafayette

Lake Charles

New Orleans

Thibodaux

Acadian Ambulance has job openings throughout Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi. EMT students who graduate and pass the National Registry exam will be eligible to join the company and begin their careers as medics.

Acadian Ambulance EMTs have the opportunity to travel within the company’s service areas, grow to become paramedics and have tuition reimbursed.

For more information on the National EMS Academy EMT program and to register for the class, click here. National EMS Academy offers initial education, continuing education, and refresher course for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMR, ECA, EMTs, and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.