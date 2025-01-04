The Petite Bijoux Project: Eight years of giving hope and help

For eight years, the Petite Bijoux Project has been dedicated to making a difference for families in the Terrebonne General Health System NICU. This year, the organization donated $7,700, bringing their total contributions to an incredible $40,200 since their founding in 2016.

The project, started by Hollie Lapeyrouse and Jessica Bilyeu, began as a way to give back after their own experiences in the NICU. Lapeyrouse’s daughter, Adeline, was born at just 26 weeks and 4 days, weighing only 2 pounds, 5 ounces. Bilyeu’s son, Colin, was born at 34 weeks and 5 days, after a high-risk pregnancy. Both mothers credit the NICU for providing the expert care their children needed to thrive.

Their gratitude inspired action. Through fundraisers like their annual beauty pageant, raffles, and community drives, the Petite Bijoux Project raises money to support NICU families by providing gas cards, parent care packages, Preemie Care/Welcome Packs, NICU Grad Packs, and other resources.

“We started this because we wanted to pay it forward,” Lapeyrouse explains. “If Terrebonne General didn’t have their NICU, our children might not be here today. This is our way of saying thank you and ensuring other families get the same chance.”

“Every dollar we raise goes directly to the NICU. It’s about helping parents and their tiny babies through one of the toughest times in their lives,” she added.

Over the years, the organization has distributed 96 NICU Welcome Packs, 584 NICU hats, 50 NICU Parent Packs, 56 NICU gowns, and 65 seasonal packages. They’ve also gifted 38 handmade quilts and 55 NICU Grad Packs to families celebrating milestones. Beyond these items, the project has hosted four in-hospital events, creating moments of connection and comfort for parents during challenging times.

