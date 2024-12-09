The Pop Five: Last week’s most talked-about stories, Dec. 2- 8

Louisiana education ranks fourth nationally on new study
December 9, 2024
Check out last week’s most popular stories! These are the five stories that grabbed our readers’ attention the most.

Houma artist Kassie Voisin selected to design print for international State of the Port event

Three teens charged in Thursday night shooting

Lafourche Parish School Board honors over 30 employees for outstanding contributions

Rare and historic record now available at Lanyap Downtown in Houma

