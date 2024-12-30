The Pop Five: Last week’s most talked-about stories, Dec. 23- 29

December 30, 2024
Check out last week’s top five stories that our readers’ liked, read, and shared the most!

Decked for the holidays: A look inside six local homes

LDWF agents cite four men for recreational fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish

Excessive speed suspected factor in Terrebonne Parish crash that killed 19-year-old

LDWF Enforcement Division to announce new POST Certified Abbreviated Academy

