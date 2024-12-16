The Pop Five: Last week’s most talked-about stories, Dec. 9- 15

Check out last week’s top five stories—our readers couldn’t get enough of these!

Benefit event to support Captain Shawn Waguespack

Houma man arrested for impersonating Sheriff’s Deputy after DoorDash dispute

Houma Tunnel scheduled closures announced

LPSD celebrates New Teachers of the Year for 2024-2025

