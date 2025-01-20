The Pop Five: Last week’s most talked-about stories, January 13-19

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, State Police announce closures due to winter stormJanuary 20, 2025
Warming Shelter relocated in Terrebonne ParishJanuary 20, 2025
Here are last week’s top five stories—the ones that had everyone talking.
Terrebonne General Health System appoints Dr. Scott Haydel as Chief of Staff and Dr. Gregory Maidoh as Vice-Chief of Staff
Homeless Houma man arrested in SVU case Involving 7-year-old victim
Looming TikTok Ban: Houma-based content creator DJ Rhett on how it will affect local influencers
Local artist Kassie Voisin selected to create design for Cannata’s newest king cake
Cajun Meat Market’s viral savory King Cakes return for Mardi Gras 2025