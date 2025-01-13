The Pop Five: Last week’s most talked-about stories, January 6-12

Here are last week’s top five stories—the ones that had everyone talking.

Bourgeois Meat Market is now an official Hunters for the Hungry drop-off location

Synergy Bank announces Assistant Vice Presidents and Banking Officer

DOTD announces road closures in Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes West Larose Lift Bridge to close for 12 days

Fat Boy Phillies Express to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

