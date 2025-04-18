There’s still time to nominate your favorites in the 2025 People’s Choice Awards!

Straight-tailed crawfish stir up debate
April 17, 2025
Straight-tailed crawfish stir up debate
April 17, 2025
Point of Vue magazine is proud to present the 2025 People’s Choice Awards—celebrating the best of Terrebonne and Lafourche, all nominated and voted on by the people who know them best.

As The Times’ sister publication, Point of Vue shines a spotlight on the local businesses, services, restaurants, and professionals that make our community thrive. And right now, we’re more than halfway through the nomination period—so don’t miss your chance to show some love to your favorites!

With nearly 90 categories to choose from, now is the perfect time to recognize the people and places you can’t live without. From boutiques to burgers and salons to seafood, every nomination counts.

Submit your picks by April 30 at povhouma.com. Finalists will advance to the official voting round, which runs May 19–31.

Want a peek at last year’s winners? View the 2024 list here.

Photo credit: LSP Pictured from left to right: Lt. Tracy Plaisance, Captain Karen Blanchard (TPSO), Sheriff Tim Soignet (TPSO), Bobby Corte (CORTEC), Ginny Corte (CORTEC), Captain Kevin Resweber, Lt. Niki Hebert (TPSO), Rebecca Boquet (SCRSC) and Lt. Murray Buquet.

April 17, 2025

LED stop signs distributed to school crossing guards in Troop C area

