There’s still time to nominate your favorites in the 2025 People’s Choice Awards!

Point of Vue magazine is proud to present the 2025 People’s Choice Awards—celebrating the best of Terrebonne and Lafourche, all nominated and voted on by the people who know them best.

As The Times’ sister publication, Point of Vue shines a spotlight on the local businesses, services, restaurants, and professionals that make our community thrive. And right now, we’re more than halfway through the nomination period—so don’t miss your chance to show some love to your favorites!

With nearly 90 categories to choose from, now is the perfect time to recognize the people and places you can’t live without. From boutiques to burgers and salons to seafood, every nomination counts.

Submit your picks by April 30 at povhouma.com. Finalists will advance to the official voting round, which runs May 19–31.

Want a peek at last year’s winners? View the 2024 list here.