Thibodaux among 22 Louisiana communities honored with 2025 Main Street America Accreditation

Louisiana Main Street is proud to announce that 22 Louisiana communities were designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for 2025, including Lafourche Parish’s own Thibodaux Main Street.

The chosen Main Street organizations have met rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and are recognized for their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 22 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”

Thibodaux Main Street is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. They aim to strengthen our community through historic preservation-based community development, small business support, cultural events, and by offering economic and financial tools and incentives to help businesses and catalyze property investment in downtown.

“Downtown Thibodaux is a vibrant hub of creativity, community, and commerce, where historic charm meets contemporary expression through public art, cultural celebrations, and unwavering support for local small businesses,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Main Street. To learn more, click here.

The Louisiana Main Street program has documented impact, reaching a historic investment milestone of $1 billion in public and private investment in 2022. Of that investment, $520 million was private investments with the remaining $527 million in public investments. Other key statistics during that time include the creation of 17,859 net new jobs, 3,919 net new businesses, more than $461 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings, and more than 1.3 million volunteer hours.

“Main Street America is proud to recognize this year’s Accredited Main Street America programs for their commitment to building strong and vibrant communities,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America. “Their tireless efforts show what’s possible when engaged leaders work together to shape places that reflect the people they serve. The continued impact of our network shows that the Main Street movement remains a powerful force for positive transformation.”

Louisiana Main Street annually evaluates each local organization’s performance, working in partnership with the National Main Street Center, to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

The rest of the recognized Louisiana Main Streets are as follows:

Abbeville Main Street; Acadia Parish

Crowley Main Street; Acadia Parish

Denham Springs Main Street; Livingston Parish

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District; Ascension Parish

Franklin Main Street; St. Mary Parish

Hammond Downtown Development District; Tangipahoa Parish

Main Street Homer; Claiborne Parish

Leesville Main Street; Vernon Parish

Lower Ninth Ward Main Street, New Orleans; Orleans Parish

Monroe Main Street; Ouachita Parish

Morgan City Main Street; St. Mary Parish

Natchitoches Main Street; Natchitoches Parish

New Iberia Main Street; Iberia Parish

New Roads Main Street; Pointe Coupee Parish

Old Algiers Main Street, New Orleans; Orleans Parish

Opelousas Main Street; St. Landry Parish

Ruston Main Street; Lincoln Parish

Springhill Main Street; Webster Parish

St. Francisville Main Street; West Feliciana Parish

Thibodaux Main Street; Lafourche Parish

West Monroe Main Street; Ouachita Parish

Winnsboro Main Street; Franklin Parish

For more information on the Louisiana’s Main Street program visit the Louisiana Main Street webpage.