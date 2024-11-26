Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Award Winners

November 26, 2024
The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its 2024 awards, which will be celebrated during the Annual Awards Banquet on January 16, 2025, at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium.

The honorees include:

  • Business of the Year: OrthoLA
  • Small Business of the Year: Salon Moxie
  • Member of the Year: Start Corporation
  • Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Hoffmann Music’s Unsung Hero: Tommy Baudoin
  • Teenager of the Year: Lilly Bilello
  • The Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Mr. Michael Reith

The 58th Annual Awards Banquet will kick off at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online here.


The Chamber congratulates the 2024 award winners and looks forward to celebrating their contributions to the community!

 

