Public encouraged to attend upcoming hearing on property tax changes

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and business owners to attend an upcoming public hearing on property taxes hosted by the City of Thibodaux on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 5 PM at City Hall (310 West 2nd Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301). The purpose of the hearing is to discuss potential changes to ad valorem property taxes.

This public hearing will focus on whether to:

Increase the current property tax rates (millages)

Keep them the same after reassessment

Or “roll them forward” to a higher rate, up to the maximum allowed by law

The Chamber hopes this opportunity will help the public better understand what’s at stake. One key concept on the agenda is “roll forward.” When property values are reassessed—typically every few years—the tax rate is often adjusted downward to collect the same total amount of revenue. However, local governments can choose to “roll forward” and restore the previous maximum tax rate, which could result in residents paying more in property taxes, even if the rate itself appears unchanged.

“This hearing is an opportunity to stay informed and involved in how local tax decisions are made,” reads a statement from the Chamber. “We want to help our community better understand these important issues and how they might impact our residents and our city.”

The Chamber encourages all community members to attend, ask questions, and provide input on these vital decisions.