Thibodaux community honors life, legacy of Kyren Lacy

By Shamarr Moses

Nichollls State University

The community came together on Sunday to celebrate the life of Kyren Lacy, a beloved football star whose vibrant personality and generosity touched countless lives both on and off the field.

Lacy died at age 24 in an apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities in Houston, according to a Harris County sheriff’s report released on April 12.

Lacy’s family, friends and community celebrated his life during a memorial balloon release held at Martin Luther King Park in Thibodaux on Sunday.

Known for his contagious energy and natural athletic talent, Lacy rose to prominence first at Thibodaux High School and later at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, before transferring to LSU, where he became a fan favorite. His journey from a local standout to a celebrated collegiate athlete earned him admiration across Louisiana and beyond.

Those who knew Lacy best say he had a rare gift — not just for football, but for lifting others up. His father, Kenneth Lacy, said his son’s greatest trait was his heart. He described Kyren as a giver — not just in a material sense, but as someone who gave love, time and joy to those around him.

Kenneth emphasized that Kyren’s legacy is defined as much by his humanity as his accomplishments.

“He was born with that star trait,” Kenneth said. “He took his gift and he used it. Even after his death he is still using his gift. It’s not sports anymore, It’s his gift of giving and love that we see right now. It wasn’t just physical or monetary, it was the love he gave people no matter where he was.”

Kenneth shared how proud he was to see his son flourish at LSU, where Kyren made headlines for game-winning touchdowns and electrifying plays. But he was just as proud of the man his son became: humble, grounded, and committed to giving back.

In November, Kyren organized a food drive, an act that his father said reflected his son’s spirit of service.

“He made people feel seen. He made people feel loved,” Kenneth said. “As a father to see my son doing what he did on that level, to this day It’s still like a dream come through. To see my son catch a game-winning touchdown and the crowd go crazy, that’s something I will never forget.”

One of Kyren’s signature moments came at LSU, where he popularized the “Trip Out” dance, a lighthearted celebration that soon became iconic. Off the field, Kyren remained the same caring, down-to-earth person, always ready with a joke or a helping hand.

Kyren’s younger brother, Khaji Lacy, shared an emotional memory of their final day together. Khaji said he and his brother spent 12 hours talking, laughing and listening to music. In those final moments, Kyren looked his brother in the eyes and told him something that stuck.

“He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘you’re strong,’” Khaji said. “I will never be alright again, but I’m alright knowing that I got to spend that day with my brother.”

The bond between the brothers, described as unbreakable, is part of what makes Kyren’s death so deeply felt. Khaji said his brother was a mentor and a prime example of a perseverer. He said remembering the good times they shared helps carry him through the pain.

“No matter what adversity he faced he always found a way through it,” Khaji said. “How can you not be proud of that dude? I really got blessed with the best brother.”

Close friend Rontrell Sandolph described Kyren as “legendary” and a pillar in Thibodaux and LSU athletics whose impact will not be forgotten. He said he and Kyren were inseparable and making each other laugh was the backbone of their friendship.

“If you see 2 (Kyren’s jersey number at LSU), you see me,” Sandolph said about their unbreakable bond. “Nobody is harder than No. 2. I will miss him, but I know that my bro is legendary and we will make sure he is never forgotten.”

Other friends and teammates echoed this sentiment, recalling Kyren’s humility and leadership, whether it was shooting a game-winner in high school or encouraging teammates in the locker room.

Corey Johnson, a friend and former basketball teammate of Kyren at Thibodaux High, said Kyren was the ultimate competitor and his collegiate success came as no surprise.

“We were playing H.L. Bourgeois at home, where we were undefeated,” Johnson said. “I passed the ball to Kyren and he hit the game winner. That’s a moment I will never forget.”

Kyren’s mother, Kandace Washington, expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community, saying she will continue to lean on faith during this difficult time.

“Kyren lived a great 24 years,” Washington said. “He did what most could dream of. I just want everybody to keep your good memories. I know it’s sad and it’s tough and it’s hard, but I’m leaning on the fact that he lived 24 good years … Whatever you do, never forget my baby.”

As the community mourns, Kenneth Lacy hopes his son’s life will inspire others to look out for one another. His message to parents and mentors is simple but powerful:

“Talk to your kids,” he said. “Talk to them and understand what they are saying. Don’t be comfortable with them just telling you that they are alright. Do your due diligence and ask questions to ensure that they are ok mentally.”

Kyren’s funeral will be held Saturday, April 26, at Stopher Gymnasium on the Nicholls State University campus. A public viewing will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a special LSU Football tribute at 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

As friends, family, and fans gather to say goodbye, they’ll remember not just a talented athlete, but a young man whose legacy is defined by love, strength and compassion.

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.





