Thibodaux F.O.P. announces cancellation of 7th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off amid downtown construction challenges

From Clint Dempster, President of the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 – After weeks of consideration and the uncertainty of logistical planning, the Executive Board of the Thibodaux Police Department Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #52 has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 7th Annual F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025.

This was not an easy decision to make, but as some of you may know, construction has begun on the Downtown Thibodaux stage project. With it underway and construction scheduled beyond our event date this brings forth the obstacle in the center of our footprint. Board Members have been out on the site several times where we accessed and determined that the construction would ultimately substantially affect the footprint, logistics, and planning if we were to proceed.

In addition, a downtown sidewalk project is currently scheduled to begin in April 2026, which will also last beyond our event date. Options to relocate to another venue were discussed, but ultimately the decision was made to cancel and remain loyal to our roots in the Historic Downtown area.

Our board and organization prides ourselves on hosting a seamless event for the patrons, teams, sponsors, and surrounding businesses. We feel by taking this proactive approach to cancel based on the anticipated disruption of logistics, planning, parking, and our overall footprint, is is the right decision.

A successful and enjoyable event will remain our highest priority for all that is involved. To our teams, sponsors, and patrons that continuously support us year after year, we sincerely than you for your generosity and hope to see you at the next Mud Bug Boil-Off on Saturday, May 9, 2026. We look forward to continuing this partnership with out community for years to come.