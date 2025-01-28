Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair announces highly-anticipated 2025 Live Musical Lineup

The Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair will return for their 151st year this May, and has recently announced the live music lineup that will be rocking the stage.

The annual Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, hosted by the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, is southeast Louisiana’s largest and hottest fundraising fair. Come enjoy delicious food, cold drinks, hoppin’ live music, plenty of rides and games, and support our local volunteer firefighters! Whether you live in Thibodaux, Baton Rouge, New Orleans or anywhere in between, this is one event you can’t miss.

Last year’s event drew over 27,000 people to Lafourche Parish for the iconic event– almost double the population of Thibodaux itself. Net profits from the 2024 Fair totaled over $1.2 million, all going to benefit our community.

The 2025 Fair will take place May 1-4, 2025. After much anticipation, the Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair has officially announced the 2025 musical lineup:

THURSDAY, MAY 1, 2025

5:00 PM – National Anthem: Andrew Rhodes

5:30 PM – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

8:00 PM – Snapper & The Fishsticks

FRIDAY, MAY 2, 2025

5:00 PM – John Foster

8:00 PM – Thomas Cain

10:30 PM – David Lee Murphy

SATURDAY, MAY 3, 2025

11:00 AM – Left On Red

1:00 PM – MJ Dardar

3:30 PM – Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers

6:00 PM – Krossfyre

8:30 PM – Zizzi

10:45 PM – Hoobstank

SUNDAY, MAY 4, 2025

11:30 AM – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

2:00 PM – Don Rich

4:30 PM – Keith Frank

7:00 PM – Travis Matte & The Kingpins

Get ready to stop, drop, and let the good times roll! For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair on Facebook.