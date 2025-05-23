Thibodaux High’s Evie Percle named 2025 Terry McMillan Award winner for musical excellence and leadership

Thibodaux High School senior Evie Percle has been named the 2025 recipient of the Lafourche Education Foundation’s Terry McMillan Award.

“A dedicated and passionate musician, Evie has spent her life immersed in music—from piano lessons at age four to leading the Tiger Band as a two-time drum major,” said the Lafourche Education Foundation. “Her talent and leadership have earned her consistent recognition, including top chair placements in District VII and Louisiana State honor bands.”

Evie plans to pursue Music Education and Piano at Nicholls State University, continuing her commitment to inspire and uplift others through music.

The Lafourche Education Foundation’s mission is to raise and invest funds for charitable purposes that support, improve and advance public education in Lafourche Parish. The organization believes that our children deserve life-changing educational experiences that provide them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in college and beyond.

