Thibodaux hosts Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Event for pets this month

Pet owners in the Thibodaux area will have the opportunity to access affordable veterinary care at the upcoming Low-Cost Spay Neuter Event, taking place April 24–25 at the Moses Community Center located at 1310 Cardinal Drive.

Hosted by Kat Vet Spay Neuter & Rescue, in partnership with the City of Thibodaux, Petco Love, and the Lafourche Animal Society (LASI), the event offers spay and neuter services for dogs ($100–$140), cats ($50), and rabbits ($120). Services include surgery, pain management, nail trim, microchipping with free registration, tattoo, and core vaccinations (RCP for cats, DA2P and rabies for dogs).

Dogs must be under 7 years old and weigh less than 75 pounds, with a minimum age of 2 months. The recommended age for spay/neuter is prior to 5 months. Rabbits must be at least 4 months old.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at katvet.as.me.