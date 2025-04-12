Thibodaux hosts Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Event for pets this month

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne partners with The Haven for powerful production of ExtremitiesApril 11, 2025
Pet owners in the Thibodaux area will have the opportunity to access affordable veterinary care at the upcoming Low-Cost Spay Neuter Event, taking place April 24–25 at the Moses Community Center located at 1310 Cardinal Drive.
Hosted by Kat Vet Spay Neuter & Rescue, in partnership with the City of Thibodaux, Petco Love, and the Lafourche Animal Society (LASI), the event offers spay and neuter services for dogs ($100–$140), cats ($50), and rabbits ($120). Services include surgery, pain management, nail trim, microchipping with free registration, tattoo, and core vaccinations (RCP for cats, DA2P and rabies for dogs).
Dogs must be under 7 years old and weigh less than 75 pounds, with a minimum age of 2 months. The recommended age for spay/neuter is prior to 5 months. Rabbits must be at least 4 months old.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled at katvet.as.me.